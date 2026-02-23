European Parliament freezes US trade deal approval over Trump tariff decision

The European Parliament on Monday suspended its work on approving the EU-US trade deal following renewed tariff threats by US President Donald Trump.

Bernd Lange, chair of the parliament's trade committee, said on US social media platform X that work on the agreement would be suspended until further notice.

"Now official: EP work on EU-US deal is on hold until further notice! Our negotiating team just decided to put on hold @ep_trade legal implementation of Turnberry deal&postone vote foreseen for tomorrow," he wrote.

Lange highlighted that clarity and legal certainty were needed before any further steps could be taken.

The move came days after US President Donald Trump escalated his renewed tariff campaign by pledging to raise a previously announced 10% global tariff to 15%, even after the Supreme Court ruled against his previous tariff hikes.

Today, Trump threatened to impose steeper tariffs on countries that "play games" after the Supreme Court verdict.



