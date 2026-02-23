HÜRJET supersonic test flights set in Antalya

It was announced that test flights will be carried out in Antalya as part of the HÜRJET project conducted by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

In a statement by the governor's office, it was noted that between February 23 and March 16, test flights will be conducted over the sea area stretching from Antalya Gulf to Gazipaşa, departing from Antalya Air Base Command.

The statement added that during these flights, aircraft may occasionally reach supersonic speeds.

"As a result, loud explosion-like noises may be heard. Any such noises that may occur during the specified dates will stem from these authorized test flights, and there is no cause for concern for our citizens," the statement said.