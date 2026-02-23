UNS GUTERRES: UKRAINE WAR A STAIN ON OUR COLLECTIVE CONSCIOUSNESS

News Economy UN's Guterres: Ukraine war a 'stain on our collective consciousness'

Marking the grim fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a powerful rebuke of the ongoing war in Ukraine on Monday.

DPA ECONOMY Published February 24,2026

The war in Ukraine is a "stain on our collective consciousness," UN Secretary General António Guterres said on Monday, the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.



"This devastating war is a stain on our collective consciousness and remains a threat to regional and international peace and security," Guterres said in a statement.



"The longer the war continues, the deadlier it becomes," he continued. "Civilians bear the brunt of this conflict, with 2025 witnessing the largest number of civilians killed in Ukraine. This is simply unacceptable."



Guterres further reiterated his call for "an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace."



"For peace to be just, it must be in line with the UN Charter, international law, relevant United Nations resolutions, respecting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added. "The United Nations remains ready to contribute to all efforts towards this end."



Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



The two sides have held peace talks in recent weeks with US mediation, but there has been little sign of an imminent breakthrough.











