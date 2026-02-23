Trump warns of higher tariffs for countries that 'play games' after court ruling

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened nations with punishing hikes on import duties if they choose to "play games" with tariffs after the US Supreme Court struck down much of his global tariff policy.

"Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," Trump posted on social media.

The US Supreme Court last week ruled that "reciprocal" tariffs, fentanyl-related levies and other related duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were unlawful.

Trump criticized the court's "deeply disappointing" decision to invalidate the "emergency" tariffs he had implemented worldwide.

Trump urges Mexico to 'step up' efforts against cartels, drugs

Trump told Mexico to "step up" its efforts in combating cartels after a major operation that resulted in the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

"Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!" he said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

On Sunday, Mexican federal security forces carried out a military operation targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the town of Tapalpa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state. Reports said cartel leader El Mencho was killed during the clash.

Following the operation, many road blockades and incidents of vehicle and business arson were reported in Jalisco and other states, described as possible retaliation by the criminal organization.

The Jalisco state government urged residents to remain at home, suspended public transportation, and activated a "red alert" amid threats to public safety.

Violence has escalated across several states in Mexico in recent days.







