Erdoğan says “Türkiye wind” blowing globally

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "Right now, a Türkiye wind is blowing in the world. What Türkiye thinks, what it does, where it stands in the face of new developments, and what steps it will take are being closely followed." He addressed the nation after the Cabinet Meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Stating that the Islamic world is going through very blessed days, Erdoğan congratulated everyone on Ramadan and wished that these holy days bring goodness to the nation, the Islamic world, and all humanity.

He said they welcomed the season of mercy, Ramadan, which poets have greeted with joy, with great happiness. He noted that as the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan envelops the country, homes are filled with joy and hearts with peace, compassion, and mercy.

Erdoğan emphasized that Ramadan is an important opportunity to purify hearts, rest souls, and clear minds from the intense pace of daily life. He said that both personally and as a Cabinet, they are striving to observe these days—described by the late Sezai Karakoç as "a spiritual feast we are invited to each year"—in the best way possible.