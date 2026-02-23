US SENATE DEMOCRATS VOW TO BLOCK EXTENSION OF TRUMPS GLOBAL TARIFFS

Senate Democrats will move to block any effort to extend US President Donald Trump's global tariffs, vowed US Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday.

"Senate Democrats will continue to fight back against Trump's tariff tax, and will block any attempt to extend these harmful tariffs when they expire this summer," Schumer said, accusing Trump of "furthering economic carnage."

The announcement came days after the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump's "emergency" tariffs were unlawful, a decision Schumer said Trump is now trying to circumvent by "doubling down on his reign of economic chaos."

Trump responded to the ruling defiantly, claiming it had "accidentally and unwittingly" granted him broader powers than before, and threatened to impose even steeper tariffs on countries he accused of "playing games" with the US. He also reiterated that he does not need congressional approval to impose tariffs, though legal experts say his new tariffs would need congressional approval within 150 days or they would expire.

Schumer dismissed the posturing, saying Trump's global tariffs had already made life "unaffordable" for ordinary Americans and that Democrats would not allow them to be renewed.

Trump said over the weekend that he would now introduce a new, blanket 15% global levy, up from 10% "effective immediately" by invoking section 122 for a period of 150 days. Section 122, known as the "balance of payments" provision, allows the president to impose temporary tariffs to address certain trade imbalances or unjustifiable restrictions on US commerce.



