Over 6,000 affected by disposal of unexploded bomb in German city

An unexploded US-made bomb has been discovered in the city centre of Aachen, near Germany's borders with Belgium and the Netherlands, during construction work, local authorities said on Wednesday.



Even more than 80 years after the end of World War II, it remains common for bombs from the conflict to be discovered in Germany. The city did not specify whether the 250-kilogram aerial bomb was a leftover from WWII. Aachen was heavily bombed in 1944.



The bomb was set to be defused on Thursday. The city said that an area with a 400-metre radius around the discovery site would be evacuated starting at 9 am (0800 GMT). Around 6,200 people are affected. Emergency accommodation was set up for residents.



The city's main railway station was set to be shut between around 9 am and 4 pm as it sits in the evacuation area, according to the portal zuginfo.nrw. There will not be any replacement buses serving the station.



The aerial bomb was expected to be defused early on Thursday afternoon, the city said.



