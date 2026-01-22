Death toll in Spain high-speed train crash rises to 45

Aftermath of a crash of two highspeed trains in Spain (REUTERS Photo)

The death toll from the recent high-speed train crash in Spain rose to 45 on Thursday after rescue teams discovered two more bodies at the scene of the accident.

Authorities had been searching for additional victims as two passengers remained missing following Sunday's deadly collision in the southern region of Andalusia.

According to the regional government, 31 people remain hospitalized-28 adults and three children-with six still being treated in intensive care units.

As investigators work to determine the cause of the accident, Transport Minister Oscar Puente said it is "possible" the crash was caused by a defect in the tracks.

"It doesn't seem like a question of a lack of maintenance, and attention will have to be paid to materials and the welding," he told Spanish broadcaster COPE.

BLACK WEEK FOR SPAIN'S RAIL NETWORK



Spain's rail network suffered further disruption this week after the driver of a commuter train in Barcelona province died Tuesday night when a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks during severe weather. Thirty-seven passengers were injured.

In Catalonia, although most commuter rail services were expected to resume Thursday, train drivers refused to operate services, causing widespread disruption at stations.

Another accident occurred Thursday in the southeastern region of Murcia when a vehicle carrying a crane intruded onto the tracks, injuring six people slightly.

Amid mounting concerns over rail safety and infrastructure, Spain's main train drivers' union announced a three-day strike starting Feb. 9.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Puente said that once the "emotional souffle" deflates, the government will be able to reach rational agreements with drivers.

"If they want more immediate infrastructure interventions or absolute safety guarantees, that is not viable within hours," he said, adding that rail transport remains among the safest modes of travel in Spain.

Sunday's crash was the country's deadliest since 2013, when a high-speed train derailed in Galicia, killing 79 people.