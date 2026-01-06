Pope Leo closes Holy Door, ending Catholic Jubilee Year

Pope Leo XIV has closed the Holy Door of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, officially ending the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.



Leo knelt in front of the heavy bronze door for a moment of silent prayer on Tuesday morning before pulling the two doors closed. He then held a Mass inside the basilica celebrating the Feast of the Epiphany.



The Catholic Church celebrates a Jubilee Year every 25 years, during which believers can obtain grace, forgiveness and renewal. They are called on to pray and make a pilgrimage to Rome, where they can gain special indulgences by passing symbolically through the Holy Doors of the four papal basilicas in Rome, which are permanently closed during normal years.



The late pope Francis inaugurated the Jubilee Year on December 24, 2024. After Francis's death in April, Leo oversaw the rest of the celebrations, making 2025 the second Jubilee Year in history with two popes.



The last time two popes presided over a Jubilee Year was in 1700, which was inaugurated by pope Innocent XII and closed by Clement XI after his death.



According to the Vatican, more than 33 million believers from 185 different countries have made pilgrimages this Jubilee Year to take part in the celebrations, or to pray and pass through the Holy Doors in Rome.



They will not have to wait as long for their next chance to pass through the Holy Doors, as Pope Leo has announced an extraordinary Jubilee Year for 2033 to commemorate 2,000 years since the death of Jesus.



