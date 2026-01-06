Syria, Israel agree to set up joint coordination mechanism during US-backed Paris talks

A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Syria and Israel on Tuesday agreed to set up a "joint fusion mechanism" following a meeting in Paris under the auspices of the US, according to a joint statement.

"Under the auspices of the United States, senior Israeli and Syrian officials met in Paris. President Donald J. Trump's leadership in the Middle East enabled productive discussions, centered on respect for Syria's sovereignty and stability, Israel's security, and prosperity for both countries," said the statement released by the Office of the US State Department spokesperson.

Israel and Syria reaffirmed their intention to pursue long-term stability, and "the Sides reaffirm their commitment to strive toward achieving lasting security and stability arrangements for both countries," according to the text.

"Both Sides have decided to establish a joint fusion mechanism—a dedicated communication cell—to facilitate immediate and ongoing coordination on their intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities under the supervision of the United States," the statement said.

Noting that the "joint fusion mechanism" intends to "serve as a platform to address any disputes promptly and work to prevent misunderstandings," the US stated that it welcomes the outcome of the meeting.

"The United States commends these positive steps and remains committed to supporting the implementation of these understandings, as part of broader efforts to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East," it said.

Saying that "when sovereign nations cooperate in a respectful and productive way, prosperity will be unleashed," the statement explained that the meeting reflected "the Sides' determination to turn a new page in their relations for the benefit of future generations."