News Europe Ten rowers fall into bitterly cold waters in accident on Rhine river

Ten rowers fall into bitterly cold waters in accident on Rhine river

DPA EUROPE Published December 28,2025 Subscribe

Ten people fell into the cold waters of the Rhine river in an accident involving two rowing boats near the southern German city of Mannheim on Sunday.



Several of the rowers from a rowing club in Speyer suffered from hypothermia, police said.



The group of 20 rowers aged between 55 and 65 were travelling on the Rhine when two boats capsized. Ten of the athletes fell into the water, which was 4.2 degrees Celsius.



They were clad in sports clothing and life jackets, but were not wearing wetsuits, a police spokesman said.



They had made it to land by the time the emergency services arrived, thanks to the assistance of other group members.



The fire brigade and water police brought them by boat to the nearby lido, where the ambulance service was waiting.



Eight people were taken to hospital, two of whom are to stay overnight.



The cause of the accident remains unclear. The incident occurred on a busy bend in the river, where water levels are currently low.























