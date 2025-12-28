Trump says Thailand, Cambodia to 'go back to living in peace' after ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop, declaring the two nations will return to peace following a newly signed ceasefire agreement.

"I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in peace, as per our recently agreed to original treaty," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump congratulated leaders of both countries for their "brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion," adding: "It was fast & decisive, as all of these situations should be!"

He then attacked the UN, claiming Washington has effectively replaced the global body.

"With all of the wars and conflicts I have settled and stopped ... perhaps the United States has become the real United Nations, which has been of very little assistance or help in any of them," Trump said.

He added that the organization "must start getting active and involved in world peace."

Cambodia and Thailand signed a ceasefire agreement Saturday, ending nearly 20 days of clashes that killed around 99 people and displaced nearly 1 million civilians along their disputed border.

Fighting resumed on Dec. 8, a day after a border skirmish wounded two Thai soldiers. In total, 26 Thai soldiers and a civilian were killed.

As many as 41 other civilians also died due to "collateral effects," according to Thai authorities.

Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.

The truce commits both sides to an earlier ceasefire that ended five days of July fighting that left at least 48 people dead. That ceasefire was brokered by the US, China and Malaysia and formalized in October at a regional meeting in Kuala Lumpur.