Sudan leader thanks Türkiye for support during conflict, hails ‘historic, fraternal’ relations

Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan expressed appreciation for Türkiye's support for the Sudanese people and hailed close ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the Sudanese Embassy building in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Saturday evening, Burhan said his visit aimed to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his government, and the people of Türkiye for standing by Sudan "without hypocrisy or pretense."

He said that relations between the two countries are "historic and fraternal."

Burhan added that the events currently unfolding in Sudan have proven the solidity of this relationship and its suitability as a model for strategic relations, especially in times of hardship.

"The world followed President Erdoğan's statements regarding Sudan with respect," Burhan said, noting that the Turkish president made more than three statements about Sudan within a single week, "which reflects Sudan's importance to Türkiye."

Last Thursday, Erdoğan and Burhan discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Burhan pledged to facilitate the entry of aid from the Turkish Red Crescent into Sudan and expressed readiness to provide warehouses for it.

"With regard to health cooperation, we thank the Turkish Red Crescent for its support, and we will do what is necessary to facilitate their work," he added.

Burhan expressed his will to see Türkiye as part of the international Quad mechanism, which consists of the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, and aims to support efforts to end the war and restore peace and stability in Sudan.

In September 2025, the Quad proposed a plan calling for a three-month humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan, paving the way for a permanent end to the war and a nine-month inclusive transitional process leading to an independent civilian government.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.