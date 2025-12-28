1 killed, another critically injured as 2 helicopters collide mid-air in US state of New Jersey

One person was killed and another critically injured after two helicopters collided in the US state of New Jersey on Sunday, authorities said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that an "Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter collided in mid-air near Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey around 11:25 a.m. local time."

According to the police, both helicopters crash-landed, with one aircraft catching fire. One person was killed at the scene, while another was rescued from the wreckage and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The FAA said only the pilots were on board each aircraft.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates," the agency added.