Top Russian diplomat says Moscow against ‘any form of independence’ for Taiwan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is against "any form of independence" for Taiwan.

In remarks to Russian state news agency TASS published early Sunday, Lavrov said that his country's position on the Taiwan issue is "well-known, unchangeable, and has been repeatedly reaffirmed at the highest level."

"Russia recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of China and opposes any form of independence for the island," Lavrov said.

"We proceed from the premise that the Taiwan issue is an internal matter for the PRC (People's Republic of China). Beijing has every legitimate basis for defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Concerning a possible escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which separates mainland China from the island, Lavrov said Russia will support China in "protecting national unity and territorial integrity," recalling a 20-year-old friendship treaty signed between Moscow and Beijing in 2001 that was extended for another five years in 2021.

The foreign minister also argued Japan's government has "embarked on a course toward accelerated militarization of the country."

"The detrimental impact of this approach on regional stability is obvious. Our Japanese neighbors would do well to carefully weigh the situation before making any rash decisions," he added.

Lavrov's remarks come amid growing tensions between Beijing and Tokyo since Nov. 7, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

Her remarks triggered a massive backlash from Beijing, with China advising against travel to Japan and reimposing a ban on imports of seafood, among other restrictive measures.

On Friday, Japanese local media reported that the country's Cabinet approved a record draft defense budget of 9.04 trillion yen ($58 billion) for fiscal 2026 amid the ongoing tensions, in response to which China criticized the increase.