Türkiye denies claims Turkish Airlines flight avoided Libya over retaliation fears

Türkiye on Sunday denied claims that a Turkish Airlines passenger plane refrained from landing in Libya due to concerns over possible retaliation after a Libyan military delegation's aircraft crash near Ankara.

"The TK641 Istanbul-Benghazi flight dated Dec. 24, 2025, was diverted to Bodrum Milas Airport due to wind conditions at the destination airport exceeding operational limits. There was no route change for any other reason," said Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that flights to Libya continued as scheduled in the following days without disruption.

"The public is kindly urged not to give credence to such unfounded claims containing disinformation aimed at undermining our relations with friendly and brotherly Libya through a tragic accident," the statement said.

A private jet carrying the Libyan military delegation crashed near the Turkish capital on Dec. 23, killing all eight people on board, including three crew.