Suspected drone wreckage found in eastern Poland

Suspected debris from a drone was found Sunday afternoon in Poland's eastern Lublin province, local police said on Sunday.

A man discovered "parts of an object resembling a drone" while walking in a forest and reported the find to police at around 1 pm local time (1200GMT), the regional police force said on social media, according to TVP World.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where investigations are ongoing.

Police have not released further details, including the origin of the suspected drone.

Private broadcaster Polsat News reported that the debris could be linked to an alleged airspace violation on the night of Sept. 9-10, when more than a dozen Russian drones reportedly entered Polish airspace, though the outlet did not cite a source.

On that night, more than 20 Russian drones violated Polish airspace, prompting NATO allies to scramble fighter jets and shoot down up to four of them, according to Polish authorities, while Russia denies any involvement.

Authorities said at least nine drones from the incident were found in Lublin province, which borders Ukraine and Belarus, and that a Polish Air Force missile fired to intercept one of them fell on a house without causing injuries.