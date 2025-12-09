Czech PM Pavel appoints Andrej Babis as prime minister for 3rd time

Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday appointed Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO party, as the country's new prime minister, making the former premier's return to office nearly four years after he last held the post.

The appointment ceremony took place at Prague Castle, formalizing a coalition government composed of ANO, the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party, and the Motorists' party.

The rest of the Cabinet is expected to be sworn in early next week, Radio Prague International reported.

Babis, 71, will become the oldest politician to lead a Czech or former Czechoslovak government. His return follows weeks of consultations between Pavel and ministerial nominees.

Pavel has met all proposed ministers in recent weeks, but the presidency said he maintains "reservations" regarding Motorists' party nominee Filip Turek, who cancelled a scheduled meeting on Monday due to health reasons.

The president is expected to revisit the nomination before the final appointments.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa congratulated Babis on his appointment at US social media company X.

"I look forward to our cooperation in the European Council, working together on our common agenda for the benefit of Europe's citizens," Costa said.

Babis previously served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021.