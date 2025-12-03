Protesting Greek farmers block Greece-Türkiye border gate

The Bahcekoy (Kipi) Border Gate between Greece and Türkiye was closed on late Tuesday to heavy vehicles due to a farmers' protest.

It was reported that the Kipi Border Gate on the Greek side has been closed to trucks and other heavy vehicles because of the protest organized by farmers.

Customs officials told Anadolu that private vehicle crossings are continuing as usual and that negotiations between the farmers and authorities are ongoing.

As part of protests held across Greece, farmers have occasionally blocked intercity highways.

On Sunday, the protesting Greek farmers also clashed with police near the central city of Larissa.

Greek farmers plan to escalate their campaign over rising production costs, delayed compensation, and issues with the state agricultural payments agency, OPEKEPE.

In June, the European Commission fined Greece €392.2 million (approximately $453.4 million) over a large-scale agricultural subsidy fraud dating back to 2016.

The fine stemmed from major oversight failures by OPEKEPE, which was dissolved in May after it was discovered that funds had been misused through fictitious pastures and fraudulent agricultural activities.



