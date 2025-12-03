Ukraine’s parliament approves 2026 budget, with focus on defense

Ukraine's parliament voted on Wednesday to approve the country's budget for 2026, with nearly a third of the sum going to defense and security as the country's over three-and-a-half-year war continues.

The draft bill for the budget was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada with the support of 257 lawmakers, according to the parliament website.

Commenting on the vote, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all parliamentarians who supported next year's budget.

"This is an important signal of Ukraine's resilience and stable financial provision for next year's needs. The priorities are clear: guaranteeing our defense, social programs, and opportunities to restore life after Russian strikes," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

He added that Ukraine is also working with partners to attract the necessary financial support for Ukraine.

"This budget provides funding for defense, social support, and economic development. The country directs all available resources to the main thing—the defense and defense capability of Ukraine," said Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko in a ministry statement.

The corresponding statement indicated that 27.2% of the country's GDP will be used for defense and security, including for the purchase of weapons and military equipment, while about $49.2 billion in external support will be needed for the coming year.

"It is expected to attract resources from the World Bank, the EU, the United Kingdom, the IMF and the G7 countries," it added.

The bill has to be signed by Ukraine's president before it enters into force.