France arrests last suspect in $102M Louvre jewel heist

French authorities on Tuesday arrested a man believed to be the last suspect in carrying out the high-profile jewel heist at the Louvre Museum, the Paris public prosecutor's office confirmed.

The arrest was carried out on Tuesday morning by investigators from the Paris anti-gang brigade, acting under a warrant issued by investigating judges, Le Parisien reported.

The suspect, already known to police, is believed to be directly linked to the three men previously charged and detained in connection with the $102 million Oct. 19 robbery.

All are from, or currently reside in, the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers.

The man was taken into custody at Paris police headquarters and is being questioned on suspicion of "organized robbery" and "criminal conspiracy."

Alongside the main arrest, three additional individuals, two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40, were taken into police custody in the Paris region, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

They are believed to be part of the suspect's wider circle and may have facilitated elements of the operation or escape.

French investigators continue to search for the stolen jewels and are working to identify any individuals who may have ordered or financed the operation.

On Oct. 19, a group of thieves parked a stolen truck outside the Louvre, used a furniture lift to reach the first floor, and broke into one of the museum's most ornate rooms.

Within minutes, they fled on scooters with royal jewels, including an emerald and diamond necklace once given by Napoleon Bonaparte to his second wife, Austria's Marie-Louise, and a diadem belonging to Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III.