Amnesty to deliver global petition urging TikTok to protect young users from harmful content

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a TikTok logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Amnesty International will deliver a global petition to TikTok's Dublin office on Tuesday, calling on the platform to take stronger action to protect children and young people from harmful and addictive content.

The petition, signed by 170,240 people worldwide, will be handed over by four young digital rights activists from Ireland, Argentina and France, RTE news reported.

Amnesty International said the signatures reflect growing concern over platform features that "prioritise engagement over user safety," warning that TikTok's design can expose children to serious risks.

"These signatures represent a global demand for TikTok to replace its current business model of an app that is addictive by design with one that is safe by design," said Zahra Asif Razvi, a campaigner at Amnesty International.

"Its toxic design has caused harm to children in many parts of the world," she added.

Razvi said the company must ensure its platform allows children and young users "to socialise, learn and access information and not be harmed."

Amnesty International has repeatedly found that TikTok's personalized "For You" feed can push children into cycles of depression, self-harm and suicide-related content.

The appeal came just days after TikTok hosted a European Trust and Safety Forum at its Dublin office, where the company outlined how it plans to use artificial intelligence to strengthen user safety.

During the event, TikTok also announced a new Time and Wellbeing Space, which it said is designed to help users "relax and build mindful digital habits" while scrolling.

"This update builds on our ongoing work to support the safety and wellbeing of the TikTok community, especially teens," the platform said.