German authorities arrest Assad-era militia leader for crimes in Syria

German prosecutors announced Tuesday the arrest of a Syrian national accused of crimes against humanity for leading a pro-regime militia during the early months of Syria's civil war in 2011.

Police arrested Anwar S. in Berlin following an investigation that led to strong suspicion of his involvement in crimes against humanity, including killing, torture, and illegal detention, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

According to the arrest warrant, the suspect led a "Shabiha militia" group in Aleppo that operated on behalf of the former Syrian regime under then-President Bashar al-Assad. The militia brutally suppressed peaceful protesters during the early phases of Syria's uprising.

"On eight separate occasions after Friday prayers between late April 2011 and November 2011, the suspect and his militiamen beat up civilians with batons, metal pipes and similar tools to disperse or suppress protests," prosecutors said. "Electric shocks were used as well."

The militia turned over beaten protesters to police and intelligence departments, where they faced further abuse during detention, according to the statement. In one case outside a mosque in Aleppo's Said Al Dawla district, prosecutors say the suspect's militiamen "injured a protester so severely that he died shortly thereafter."

The arrest represents the latest in Germany's series of prosecutions related to crimes committed during Syria's conflict. Germany's unique legislation, the "Code of Crimes against International Law," gives courts universal jurisdiction over war crimes and crimes against humanity, allowing them to launch a full investigation even if the crimes were committed outside German territory.