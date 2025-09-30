INTERS MARTINEZ LEADS THE WAY IN 3-0 WIN OVER SLAVIA PRAGUE

Inter's Martinez leads the way in 3-0 win over Slavia Prague

Inter Milan had little trouble sealing a 3-0 home victory over Slavia Prague in their Champions League match on Tuesday, led by a Lautaro Martinez double and a goal from Denzel Dumfries.

Despite constant pressure, it took half an hour before the hosts broke the deadlock. Slavia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek failed to spot a chasing Martinez while attempting to play the ball out, allowing the Inter captain to steal possession in the box and tap it home with ease.

Four minutes later, Marcus Thuram powered his way to the byline before cutting the ball back perfectly for Dumfries, who had little trouble finishing from close range to double Inter's lead.

In the 65th minute, Martinez struck again, finishing another tap-in after a brilliant move. Thuram's clever back-heel released Alessandro Bastoni, who whipped in a cross for the Argentine to poke home.

Inter kept pressing but were unable to extend their lead, closing out a comfortable victory.









