Trump warns of an 'invasion from within', compares domestic threats to foreign enemies

President Donald Trump warned of what he called an "invasion from within," comparing domestic threats to foreign enemies and claiming they are more difficult to identify because they don't wear uniforms.

"We're under invasion from within, no different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways, because they don't wear uniforms," Trump told U.S. military leaders on Tuesday.

Addressing generals and admirals summoned from around the world by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Republican Trump warned that the military would be involved in his crackdowns on a number of Democratic-run cities.

"We're going to straighten them out one by one, and this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That's a war too -- it's a war from within," Trump said in front of a huge American flag in in Quantico, Virginia.

Trump added that he had signed an order to set up a military quick reaction force to quell civil disturbances "because it's the enemy from within, and we have to handle it before it gets out of control."

Trump began his speech by talking about the US military in general terms, saying it was "reawakening the warrior spirit."

But much of the extraordinary, hour-long address had a highly political tone, in a break with tradition by previous presidents who have tended to avoid overt domestic politics when addressing troops.

As the audience of officers remained silent, Trump also lashed out at the media, calling them "sleazebags."







