QATAR, EGYPT, TÜRKIYE URGE HAMAS TO ACCEPT TRUMPS GAZA PLAN

Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye urge Hamas to accept Trump's Gaza plan
Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye have been actively urging Palestinian resistance movement Hamas to respond positively to President Donald Trump's proposed deal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. According to reports covered by Axios on Tuesday, officials from these countries, who are known to facilitate dialogue through diplomatic channels, have been attempting to persuade Hamas to engage with the proposal.
