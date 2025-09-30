Galatasaray shock Liverpool in 1-0 Champions League win

Victor Osimhen scored an early penalty as Galatasaray beat an error-prone Liverpool, who lost goalkeeper Alisson and striker Hugo Ekitike to injury, 1-0 in a raucous Champions League clash in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The masked Nigerian striker blasted the ball past a diving Alisson when he stepped up in the 16th minute after Baris Alper Yilmaz went down on being swiped in the face by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool made three changes to the lineup that suffered a first league defeat of the season by Crystal Palace at the weekend, with Mohamed Salah on the bench along with record signing Alexander Isak.

Both came on in the 62nd minute when Liverpool made a triple substitution, with Salah replacing starter Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing, after Alisson had gone off injured and was replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 56th.

Ekitike, in the starting lineup on his return from a domestic suspension, went off injured in the 68th on a bruising night for the visitors who had their chances but looked alarmingly vulnerable in defence.

SECOND STRAIGHT DEFEAT FOR LIVERPOOL

The win was a first in seven years at home in the Champions League for the Turkish side and a notable one against opponents unbeaten in all competitions until last weekend and now dealt two losses in a row.

Galatasaray could have been in front already in the second minute when Yilmaz caught the defence napping and went one on one with Alisson, who stood firm and shut out the danger.

Liverpool then missed a golden chance of their own in the 13th when Ekitike miscued the ball after getting into a scoring position and Cody Gakpo had a shot cleared off the line on the rebound.

From almost taking the lead, Liverpool found themselves behind seconds later when Osimhen stepped up and lifted the already volcanic crowd to the point of eruption.

The visitors had the chance to equalise in the 32nd, with another Ekitike shot blocked and Ibrahima Konate missing from close range, but continued to look vulnerable and gave away a free kick on the edge of the area on the stroke of half-time.

The second half brought a raft of substitutions but no change on the pitch and Liverpool still looking nervous in defence, with loose passing as Galatasaray worked constantly to keep up the pressure.

Alisson limped off after saving from Osimhen and Ekitike then pulled up after stretching for the ball.

Liverpool sniffed an equaliser in the 88th when referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot but the decision was overturned by a VAR review deciding that Wilfried Singo had played the ball.

Fans displayed banners protesting the war in Gaza at both ends of the pitch, with a tribute to the late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before the kickoff.





