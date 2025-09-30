Türkiye to join Gaza mediation meeting as Trump’s Gaza peace plan advances

The ministry announced that Türkiye will attend the mediation meeting to be held today in Gaza.

The ministry also reported that US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan was delivered to Hamas on Monday. The White House had unveiled Trump's 20-point proposal called the "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict."

At a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said if the plan is accepted by both parties, the "war" would end immediately, Israel would gradually withdraw from Gaza, a new process without Hamas would begin in Gaza, and all captives would be released.

Netanyahu also stated that the plan "achieves the war objectives" and expressed his support.