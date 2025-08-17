German foreign minister: Ceasefire essential for Ukraine peace talks

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Saturday reaffirmed the importance of a ceasefire in Ukraine following the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Speaking to German public broadcaster ARD, Wadephul said a halt to hostilities was a prerequisite for any further negotiations. "Without a ceasefire, it is unreasonable to expect anyone — especially Ukraine, which has been invaded — to continue talks or engage in a peace process," he said.



Before the summit, Trump had pushed for an immediate ceasefire, but the issue was not mentioned in post-meeting statements. European allies had identified a pause in fighting as one of their key priorities in the lead-up to the talks.



However, Wadephul emphasized that "nothing is meaningless in talks. Any conversation aimed at finally ending this war is a good conversation and one we support." He noted that Trump is now focusing on a comprehensive agreement but stressed: "No agreement about Ukraine without Ukraine."



The minister criticized Trump's handling of the summit, particularly his seemingly friendly reception of Putin in the city of Anchorage. "One has to acknowledge that Vladimir Putin has been waging a war in Ukraine for years that violates international law. To then welcome him in such a way — almost amicably — takes some swallowing," Wadephul said.



He stressed that it must always be clear that Putin "is on the wrong side of both law and history" and that Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky are under attack. "This could have been expressed more clearly in outward appearances than President Trump deemed appropriate," Wadephul added.



