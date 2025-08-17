Russia has made 'some concessions' with regard to five Ukrainian regions, says US special envoy

Russia made concessions on all five unilaterally annexed Ukrainian regions during Friday's Alaska summit, while the US is potentially prepared to offer direct security guarantees to Ukraine, US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff said on Sunday.

"There are five regions here. It's always, in our view, been the crux of the deal," Witkoff told CNN, referring to Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.

"The Russians made some concessions at the table with regard to all five of those regions," he said.

Speaking separately to Fox News, Witkoff said Washington, DC, could provide Kyiv with Article 5-style security guarantees outside NATO's framework.

"The United States is potentially prepared to be able to give Article Five security guarantees, but not from NATO, directly from the United States and other European countries," he said.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a three-hour closed-door meeting Friday, with Putin saying they reached an "understanding."

Following the summit, Trump told Fox News that significant points were agreed upon, with only minor items remaining.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss the proposals.























