EU’s Costa urges transatlantic unity for sustainable peace in Ukraine

European Council President Antonio Costa on Sunday called for reinforced EU-US unity to secure a "sustainable peace" in Ukraine, stressing that Kyiv's sovereignty must be fully respected.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Costa said: "Transatlantic unity is paramount at this moment to achieve a sustainable peace in Ukraine. As I underlined during today's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, if no ceasefire is agreed, the EU and the US must increase pressure on Russia."

"Ukraine's sovereign right to determine its conditions for peace must be respected," he underlined.

Costa also welcomed Washington's willingness to participate in security guarantees for Kyiv. Such guarantees, he said, are crucial "to deter future Russian aggression and to ensure, together, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

"Europe stands ready to do its part," he added following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.