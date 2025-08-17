 Contact Us
Suicide belt explosion kills attacker in Syria’s Aleppo

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Sunday, killing himself but causing no other casualties, state news agency SANA said.

Published August 17,2025
A man wearing an explosive belt blew himself up Sunday evening in Aleppo's al-Maysar district in northern Syria, killing himself, the state news agency SANA reported.

The explosion occurred near the al-Wahda bakery, and initial information indicated it was a "suicide attack," the agency said.

An unidentified source told SANA that the attacker's explosive belt went off, causing his death without injuring civilians. Security services are working to establish his identity, the source added.

Since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, after 24 years in power, Syria's new administration has intensified efforts to restore security across the country.