Trump announces 'big progress' in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that there has been significant progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace process, urging people to stay tuned.

"BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, offering no specifics about the developments.

The announcement comes two days after Trump's three-hour closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where Putin said they reached an "understanding."

Following Friday's summit, Trump told Fox News that "a lot of points were agreed on," with only "one or two pretty significant items" remaining to be resolved.

Trump said the resolution now depends on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European nations "to get it done."

Zelensky, along with several European leaders, is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday, three days after the Alaska summit, to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.