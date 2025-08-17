French president says peace in Ukraine must be 'robust and durable'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that any peace in Ukraine must be "robust and durable," warning that Europe's own security is at stake if Russia's aggression goes unanswered.

Speaking after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," Macron told reporters: "This is a decisive moment for Ukraine and for the security of all Europeans."

He said peace must respect international law and Ukraine's territorial integrity and declared Russia as "the only aggressor" present. "Any agreement that weakens Ukraine's sovereignty or reduces its army would be insincere and doomed to fail," he underlined.

The French leader outlined two pillars for long-term defense: maintaining a strong Ukrainian army and providing allied "reassurance forces" in non-frontline areas. He insisted that no territorial negotiations could take place without Ukraine's democratically elected authorities.

Asked about Trump's suggestion of a possible territorial freeze, Macron welcomed the US president's commitment to peace but warned against legitimizing aggression. "If the strongest can redraw borders by force, then we open an era where war becomes the rule," he said.

Macron then drew a sharp contrast between Moscow and Washington, DC.

"Do I think President Putin wants peace? No. He wants Ukraine's capitulation," he said. "Do I think President Trump wants peace? Yes. I salute his personal engagement and his will to be on the side of peace."

The French president added that Europe must not sit as a "subject of discussion" in peace talks but as a key actor shaping its own security.

"If we are weak today, we will pay dearly tomorrow. Europe must be strong, respected, and free," he said.