German foreign ministry issues travel warning for Israel

People and first-responders gather atop a building a that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran on June 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Germany's Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a travel warning for Israel, citing the increasing threat of drone and rocket attacks amid rising tensions following Israel's recent strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, resulting in the deaths of several top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The ministry updated its online travel advisory, warning German citizens of the potential for attacks "at any time" across Israel.

"Iran has begun responding with counterattacks. Further drone and rocket attacks should be expected at any time," the ministry statement said, adding that the Israeli government has declared a nationwide state of emergency, urging the population to stay near shelters indoors.

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli military launched an attack on Iran, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presenting it as an attempt to "eliminate" Tehran's nuclear and missile capabilities, leading to a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

In response, Iran promised "severe punishment" and requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting.