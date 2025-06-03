Mass power cut reported in parts of occupied southern Ukraine

The Russian authorities occupying southern Ukraine reported a widespread power blackout on Tuesday following a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks.



In the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, 457 towns and 600,000 households were affected, the Moscow-appointed administrator of the Zaporizhzhya region, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on his Telegram channel.



Work is under way to restore the supply, he said.



Balitsky accused the Ukrainian military of targeting energy facilities in the region.



The Ukrainian military provided no information, but Telegram channels on both sides which are dedicated to observing the war registered a major Ukrainian drone attack on the territories, including the Crimea peninsula, on Monday evening.



Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force reported attacks by Russian combat drones on the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa and Donetsk regions overnight.



On Tuesday morning, the whole country was subject to an air raid alert.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than three years. Talks to end the fighting have produced very limited results, and the warring parties are still far apart in their demands.



