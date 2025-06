US President Donald Trump will attend an upcoming leader-level meeting of NATO member countries at The Hague, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

"I can confirm he will be going to the NATO Summit," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The summit is scheduled in the Netherlands from June 24 - 26. The meeting will mark the first time the Netherlands will host a leader-level gathering of NATO heads of state.