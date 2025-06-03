Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan: We are ready for the leaders' summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made remarks on current developments during a live television broadcast on Tuesday.





HIGHLIGHTS FROM MINISTER FİDAN'S STATEMENTS:



"We have taken the initiative to explore what can be done for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Since day one, we have been making efforts for peace. During the meeting on June 2, we also discussed a potential leaders' summit with the parties involved. In the Istanbul talks, the sides reached consensus on many issues. We expect another round of talks to take place, as both parties see the benefit of coming together."

"WE ARE READY FOR A LEADERS' SUMMIT"



"The prospect of a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky is highly significant. There is no other figure that all three leaders trust simultaneously besides President Erdoğan. This is not just a war between two countries — it carries the risk of global escalation. From the very beginning, our President has consistently called on both regional leaders and the leaders of the two parties."

ON SYRIA:



"A great deal of work is needed to rehabilitate Syria in every aspect. In the fight against ISIS, teams composed of members from Jordan, Syria, and Türkiye have established a joint counter-ISIS operations cell. This is truly an important step forward for regional security."

ON GAZA:



"If uninterrupted humanitarian aid can enter Gaza, the difficult conditions faced by our 2 million brothers and sisters there could be eased to some extent. We must do everything in our power. We are working day and night on this issue. Pressure must be applied to the Netanyahu administration, and a permanent ceasefire must be achieved.

In June, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers will meet in Istanbul. The Gaza issue will be our top priority at the OIC. We need to focus on what more can be done—on the steps we haven't taken yet. Israel's genocidal policies are causing it to lose its legitimacy.

The United States acts as Israel's patron. Questions like 'What are we supporting, why, and whom are we standing with?' are being asked more frequently now. Their role has been exposed."

















