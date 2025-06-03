Elon Musk slams US congressional spending bill as 'disgusting abomination' after leaving efficiency role

Elon Musk launched a scathing attack on the proposed US congressional spending and tax bill on Tuesday, calling it a "disgusting abomination," days after leaving his government efficiency post.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," the Tesla CEO expressed frustration on X.

Musk directed criticism at lawmakers who supported the legislation. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," he wrote.

The billionaire, in a separate post, warned the bill would dramatically increase the budget deficit to $2.5 trillion and burden Americans with "crushingly unsustainable debt."

"Congress is making America bankrupt," Musk said in yet another post, citing budget statistics since 2000.

WHITE HOUSE DISMISSES CRITICISM



White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissed Musk's concerns.

"The president (Donald Trump) already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It does not change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it," she told reporters.

Musk announced his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency last week after his scheduled time as a Special Government Employee ended.

He previously told CBS he was "disappointed to see the massive spending bill" that undermines cost-cutting efforts.