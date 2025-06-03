Ukraine claims it damaged Kerch Bridge connecting mainland Russia with Crimean Peninsula

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claimed on Tuesday that it carried out an underwater operation against the Kerch Bridge, connecting mainland Russia with the Crimean Peninsula.

In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's intelligence service said the underwater operation was being prepared for several months.

"SBU agents mined the pillars of this illegal object. And today, without any civilian casualties, at 4.44 am, the first explosive device was activated," the statement read.

The underwater supports were severely damaged at the bottom level, Ukraine's intelligence said, noting it used 1,100 kg of explosives in TNT equivalent.

It claims that the bridge cannot be repaired.

The head of the SBU, Lt. Gen. Vasyl Malysh, personally supervised the operation and coordinated its planning, it said.

Russia has yet to comment on Ukraine's claims. However, vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended, according to a message posted on a Telegram channel monitoring operational updates near the bridge.

"Vehicle movement across the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily blocked," reads the notification.

Motorists on the bridge and in inspection zones are advised to stay calm and follow instructions from transport security officers.