Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace efforts, regional developments

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss recent diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as developments in Gaza and Syria, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published June 03,2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during an informal meeting of The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) foreign ministers in Antalya, on May 15, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held on Tuesday a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed peace efforts in Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources.

The two discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, including the outcomes of Monday's peace talks between the two sides in Istanbul.

They also exchanged views on recent developments in Syria and Gaza, the sources said.

Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Monday, after the first one on May 16. This time, the two sides agreed to exchange more prisoners of war-focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded-and return the bodies of 6,000 dead soldiers from each side.