‘This cannot and must not continue’: Germany calls for urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz demanded the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on Thursday, citing worsening conditions for Palestinian civilians.

"No humanitarian aid has reached Gaza for a month. This cannot and must not continue. Far too many people are suffering from hunger, the brutal violence continues, and there is a lack of medical care," he said at a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Berlin.

Scholz said the dramatic situation in Palestinian territories -- especially in Gaza -- was the main focus of their discussion.

"What is needed now is a return to the ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and humanitarian aid is urgently needed for Gaza. The situation there is getting worse with every passing day," Scholz said.

The outgoing Social Democratic chancellor reaffirmed that only a political solution could stabilize Gaza and the West Bank, paving the way for a lasting peace.

"We must, therefore, return to serious negotiations with the aim of agreeing on a post-war order for the Gaza Strip that protects Israel's security. Germany remains committed to a negotiated two-state solution, the only sustainable solution to peace and security in the Middle East," Scholz said.

Abdullah urged an immediate end to Israel's attacks on Gaza, a return to ceasefire talks and the resumption of aid deliveries.

The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza has already reached unspeakable levels, and action must be taken immediately to address it. The international community must take a stand," he said.

"Reinstating the ceasefire and implementing its phases will enable these efforts to continue and in parallel to this, action must be taken to put a stop to the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been driven out of their homes and villages," he added.