Ceasefire deal 'still on the table,': Ukrainian foreign minister

The Ukrainian foreign minister said Thursday that a 30-day ceasefire proposal is still on the table as he indicated that Ukraine accepted the proposal "without any conditions."

"I came to NATO headquarters to talk about peace, just, long-lasting, comprehensive peace," Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a news conference with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

Ukraine has shown its readiness to achieve peace, he noted, noting that Kyiv accepted the "US proposal for a full interim 30-day ceasefire without any conditions."

"This proposal is still on the table. But we can see that instead of accepting it, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin talks about demands and conditions. Russia must get serious about peace," he added.

The NATO chief reiterated that he commends the US effort "to break the deadlock," but said, "We have to make sure that whenever a ceasefire or a peace deal is reached, that it is enduring, that it is lasting."

The Ukrainian foreign minister said there is a "real, full-scale war going on in Europe," and Russia remains an "existential threat" to Europe.

He stated that Ukrainian soldiers are not only defending Ukraine but also Europe so they "must be well armed."

"The question today is not whether Russia wants to attack the rest of Europe ... the question is only will we be prepared or not," he noted.

"This is a historic and defining moment for the future of Ukraine and Europe," he added.