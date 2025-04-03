Qatar condemns claims of ‘financial payment’ to undermine Hamas, Israel mediation efforts

Internally displaced Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, 03 April 2025, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for areas in the northern and eastern Gaza Strip. (EPA)

Qatar condemned allegations Thursday that it made "financial payments" to undermine efforts by Egypt and mediators in talks between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the statements published by some journalists and media outlets alleging that Qatar has made financial payments to undermine the efforts of Egypt or any of the mediators involved in the ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel," Qatar's International Media Office said in a statement.

It affirmed that "these allegations are baseless and serve only the agendas of those who seek to sabotage the mediation efforts and undermine relations between nations," it added.