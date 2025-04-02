Survey finds 71% of Britons support retaliatory tariffs against US

A new YouGov poll found that 71% of Britons would support retaliatory tariffs against the US in response to new trade barriers imposed by Washington.

All eyes are on US President Donald Trump as he prepares to unveil his plan Wednesday for a broader set of tariffs, with many fearing it could lead to damaging trade wars.

Released on Tuesday, the poll, conducted across seven Western European countries, comes as a new 25% tax on car imports to America is set to take effect.

Just 11% of those surveyed opposed the retaliatory tariffs.

The findings indicate strong public backing for retaliatory action, not just in Britain, but across Europe, with the Danes the most supportive at 79%.

In Germany, where the car manufacturing industry is expected to be hit particularly hard, 68% of respondents favor retaliatory tariffs.

Concerns about the economic consequences of tariffs are widespread.

In Germany, 75% believe US tariffs will have a substantial effect on the national economy, including 31% who expect it to have "a lot" of damage.

In Britain, six in 10 foresee a major economic effect, while in Denmark -- the least concerned country polled -- half of the population expect significant repercussions.

Across all surveyed EU member states, between 60% and 76% believe US tariffs will have a notable effect on the broader European economy.