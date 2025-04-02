We must build a stronger, fairer, more lethal NATO: Alliance chief

NATO's secretary general on Wednesday said there is need to build "stronger, more lethal" NATO, expressing that challenges too great for any of ally to bear alone.

"We gather at a particularly crucial time for our shared security with challenges too great for any of us to bear alone," Mark Rutte told at a news conference ahead of the upcoming NATO foreign ministers meeting, taking place on April 3-4 to discuss defense spending and support for Ukraine.

The NATO chief stressed that allies will focus on strengthening their collective defense which is the "foundation on which NATO was built and as remains our number one priority."

He noted that during the talks, they will also meet with NATO's key partners, Ukraine, the EU, and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rutte underlined that NATO and Indo-Pacific partners will deepen the cooperation and make it "more and more and more practical, that means working together on issues like defense industrial cooperation, exchanging experiences and views."

The NATO chief reiterated that he "fully supports" the efforts undertaken by the US to bring the "terrible war" in Ukraine to a just and lasting end, as well as the efforts of the UK, France and others to contribute to ensuring a lasting peace.

"We live in a dangerous world ... we must build a stronger, a fairer and more lethal NATO," added Rutte.

He went on to say that ministers will also discuss how the alliance can produce more on both sides of the Atlantic and make it easier to work together, exchange, innovate and partner "in ways that benefit us all."