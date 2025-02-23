Knife attack in France claims 1 life, injures 5 others

A man stabbed to death one person and injured five others on Saturday near a market in Mulhouse, France.

According to national media reports, the 38-year-old suspect, an Algerian national, was arrested at the scene.

He was reported to have a deportation order against him.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the knife attack, categorizing it as "murder linked to a terrorist group."

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the prosecution has classified the attack as a "terrorist act" and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.







