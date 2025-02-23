American Airlines flight diverted to Rome after bomb threat

 Contact Us
An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome Sunday afternoon following an "alleged bomb scare". The Boeing plane carrying 199 passengers plus crew landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport at 5:22 pm (1622 GMT) without incident.

Reuters WORLD
Published February 23,2025
An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was forced to land in Italy due to a bomb threat, the Flight Emergency site and airport sources said on Sunday.

"American flight AA292 will divert to Rome en route to Delhi due to a bomb threat," Flight Emergency, a flight-tracking account, posted on X.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight with about 200 people onboard landed at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport at about 16:20 GMT, according to airport sources.

The plane was over the Caspian Sea when the airline warned the crew of a bomb threat, sources added.

A senior official briefed on the matter was cited by ABC News as saying that a bomb threat was received by email but deemed to be unfounded.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The flight, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport, had been heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Dehli.