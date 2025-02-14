UKRAINE REALIZES NATO MEMBERSHIP TO TAKE LONG TIME: ITALYS DEFENSE MINISTER

Ukraine now realizes that the process for becoming a member of NATO will take a long time, the ANSA news agency cited Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto as saying Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in the Belgian capital Brussels, Crosetto said "the US has stated its position regarding Ukraine's NATO membership. However, many countries have expressed that they do not agree with this stance."

Crosetto pointed out that history has shown that the membership process for some countries took many years, adding: "Ukraine has realized today that this process will take time."

"Steps must be taken gradually. First, we must ensure peace and provide Ukraine with guarantees to help it return to life. After that, we can discuss other issues."

Crosetto also stressed that discussions about a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine have not yet begun.

"If this discussion begins, I would say that it would be suicidal for European countries alone to go on such a mission.

"It should be an initiative under the United Nations, or at least involve countries outside of Europe. Arab countries, India and other nations should be part of it," he added.