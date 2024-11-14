EU set to conduct major multinational military exercise in Germany

The EU on Thursday announced that it will conduct a major multinational military exercise in Germany.

"From 25 November to 10 December, the European Union will conduct its second Live Military Exercise (LIVEX) in Bergen, Germany," according to an EU statement.

"It is an important step in the implementation of the full operational capability of the European Union Rapid Deployment Capacity (EU RDC), one of the key deliverables of the EU's Strategic Compass," it said.

The exercise will be conducted under the command of Eurocorps and the German Army Command and participated by over 1,700 troops from 15 member states, the statement said.